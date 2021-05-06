Strawberry Festival Director Stanley Johnson attributes this year’s success to warm, sunny weather and a community’s need for social interaction following a year of quarantine and health restrictions on social gatherings. The annual festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
“The 6th annual festival was the largest one we’ve ever had,” Johnson said. “The weather helped tremendously, and the need to bounce back from COVID, I’m sure, was a large factor in driving the crowds. The bottom line—people came out to enjoy the company of other people and the comradery of the festival.”
While the two-day festival is usually held on the Moulton Square surrounding Lawrence County’s historic courthouse, this year’s festivities were moved further downtown to the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds to allow for social distancing.
Johnson said the two-day festival drew thousands to Moulton from within and outside Lawrence County. He said he expects the events have had a “huge economic impact on the county,” though organizers are still determining how much the festival itself grossed from admission and vendor revenue alone. He said other events within the festival, like the Mud Volleyball Tournament or the Classic Car Show draw their own revenues as well.
The festival featured a variety of local vendors, a 5K Wellness Run hosted by the Lawrence County School Child Nutrition Program, the Mud Volleyball Tournament, a Cornhole Tournament, the Miss Strawberry Beauty Pageant, and several other events and activities.
Johnson said plans for next year’s festival are already being discussed, including the likelihood of the Strawberry Festival returning to the fairgrounds.
“We missed the charm and the atmosphere of the square this year, but I’m not sure the courthouse lawn would have been able to hold it,” Johnson said. “The Lions Club’s facilities and the use of the grounds turned out better than we could have imagined.”
Along with the new location, the 2021 festival featured a new $10,000 permanent stage erected on the fairgrounds in two weeks leading up to the event. Johnsons said the festival committee secured $6,000 of the funds through contributions from local organizations and businesses. He said the total cost included material and labor for the stage.
“I want to thank Donnie Gibson for his work in getting the stage ready in time for the festival. This stage is going to benefit the entire county,” he said. “I’m also extremely overwhelmed by the support of the community and the numerous volunteers of all ages.”
“Lawrence County people do more with less,” Johnson added. “It was a group effort to pull this all together. We certainly could not have done it without the Lions Club, Lawrence County Board of Education and Nutrition, the kids, the cross-country team, and so many others. I’m blessed to be surrounded by good people and supportive people.”
