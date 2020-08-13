Keeping your plants hydrated

Rain
We all remember our mothers telling us that we won’t miss our water until our well runs dry. That might seem like an obscure statement to young millennials who have always had access to bottled water in every flavor imaginable and who have never had any experience with a well in their lives, much less had to depend on one for every drop of water they drink.
Wells are replenished by rainwater. All crops, animals and people depend on and cannot live without water. Period.
The past week with its high temps and humid conditions should make all of us appreciate water even more than usual.
If you are a farmer you might have had to depend on an expensive irrigation system, and unless you have one, you’ve probably seen some crops wither and die, at some point in your lifetime.
If you are a landscaper, or a homeowner who had just sodded your lawn, you had to use a sprinkler pretty much ‘round the clock because of the heat and the evaporation of any moisture that came in the form of a little shower or as a result of the dew.
If you are like most home gardeners, no matter if you plant vegetables or petunias, you’ve had the water hose out almost every day for two weeks.
What’s a gardener to do? We are all conscious of the phrase ‘global warming’ although in the winter months it seems like a fairy tale, but if you follow it closely, from the coldest points on earth to the most traveled southern climates, you know that climate changes will eventually effect all of us.
So here are some facts about rainwater, conservation of it, and how you can make the most of rainfall on your property.
First let’s look at what rain does for us that tap water can never do.
According to BlueBarrel Rainwater Containment Systems, besides watering your plants, rain helps to remove dust and any other dirt or debris that may be on the leaves. If you have house plants with delicate leaves, be careful to situate them in a protected place in the event of a torrential rain storm. Placing plants with very fragile foliage under a porch or a heavily-leafed tree will give those plants some extra protection.
Rainwater also dissolves and rinses out the salts and other minerals in tap water. This buildup of calcium and other mineral deposits that remain in your pots can be damaging to some plants and unsightly when it collects on your pots.
Another great benefit of rainwater is that it also contains more oxygen than tap water. When acidic rainwater reaches the soil, it helps to release micronutrients such as zinc, manganese, copper and iron that are essential to plant growth but are mostly locked up in our local soil, which typically registers a neutral to alkaline pH. You can buy pH test kits at plant shops or Farmer’s Co-Ops or most places where potted plants and potting soil are sold. If you are unable to locate one near you, try contacting your local county extension agency.
Rainwater, which is 100% soft water, is free of these salts, minerals, treatment chemicals, and pharmaceuticals that are found in municipal water, groundwater, and surface water. That’s because rainwater is pure hydration. Salts and chemicals build up in your soil over time and these residues are hard on plants. Potted plants accumulate even more of these elements than do plants in the landscape which are hand or sprinkler watered.
Rain is so beneficial to our plants because it nitrates—an important macro-nutrient. Nitrates are the most bio-available form of nitrogen. Nitrogen is one of the three key macro-nutrients that plants need to thrive. It is absolutely necessary for the development of lush foliage. Some forms of nitrogen are not actually absorbable by plants. Nitrates, which are made up of nitrogen and oxygen, are formulated by nature for maximum uptake by plants, which typically absorb most of their nitrates from the soil. The most available source of these nitrates is rainwater.
If you are one of those people who frequently say, “I don’t have any luck with plants,” then there is hope for you yet! That’s because the solution could be that your plants are suffering from the salt, chemical, and mineral buildup of tap water.
If you really want to grow beautiful indoor and outdoor plants, consider investing in a rain barrel. Rainwater straight from rain barrels or even a watering can can give plants the boost they need in the form of rainwater that you can collect. A gravity-fed drip line allows you to apply rainwater directly to your in-ground garden.
The environmental benefits to collecting rainwater onsite are worth the effort! When you install a rainwater catchment system you are conserving water and helping ‘Mother Earth’ in a variety of ways:
•Reduce your Draw on Stressed Systems: Aging water infrastructure is expensive to update, and groundwater and reservoirs are often overdrawn. When you supply a portion of your own water from the rain that falls on your roof, you reduce your draw on these stressed systems.
•Restore the Hydrologic Cycle: In a natural landscape, approximately 50% of stormwater infiltrates into the ground, recharging groundwater, about 40% evaporates, and only 10% runs off. In developed landscapes by contrast (e.g. our neighborhoods), only 15% infiltrates and a whopping 55% runs off! When you collect rainwater for use in your garden, you fix the broken hydrologic cycle by restoring the infiltration link.
•Manage Stormwater and Protect your Local Watershed: When rainwater infiltrates onsite, it is prevented from entering stormdrains and surface waters as polluted runoff. Left unmitigated, rainwater sheets off hardscapes collecting contaminants along the way. If everybody captures a little, it would take the peak off storm loads and the associated erosion and pollution. The result would be healthier waterways.
•Reduce your Carbon Footprint: There is a strong relationship between energy and water in our modern world. In the state of California, for example, 20% of per capita energy use is dedicated to treating, heating, and transporting water! By reducing our reliance on pumped and treated water sources, we are contributing to a collective savings in energy.
•One hundred percent Soft Water Source: Rainwater being free of the salts, minerals, and heavy metals that leach into groundwater and surface waters, offers us a 100% soft water source!
•Contains Organic Matter: If caught from a rooftop and stored in barrels, rainwater will accumulate a small amount of organic matter which can be very beneficial to your garden.
•Perfect pH Balance: Rainwater tends to be slightly acidic. Most organically grown plants prefer a soil pH of 5.5 – 6.5, which is on the acidic side of the neutral pH 7. Rainwater can help you maintain the perfect soil pH balance.
•There is tremendous peace of mind in knowing that you have many gallons of water stored and accessible on your site in the case of an emergency. While collected rainwater is not potable without treatment, in an emergency, it can be disinfected with a variety of home-scale techniques for a reliable emergency water supply. One drop of bleach purifies a gallon of water.
You might not realize just how much water goes to waste every time we have a big rain, well, sit down for this . . . the volume of one inch of rain is about 27,154 gallons!
One inch of rain falling on one acre of ground is equal to about 27,154 gallons and weighs about 113 tons. An inch of snow falling evenly on one acre of ground is equivalent to about 2,715 gallons of water!
You can get a diagram for making a rain barrel from your local extension agent.
For more information, Harvest H2O can provide you with even more details about appropriate uses for rainwater, greywater, and city water.
Information for this article was gathered in part from USGS, which was created by an act of Congress in 1879. USGS has evolved over the ensuing 125 years, matching its talent and knowledge to the progress of science and technology. USGS is the sole science agency for the Department of the Interior. It is sought out by thousands of partners and customers for its natural science expertise and its vast earth and biological data holdings. Its mission is to monitor, analyze, and predict current and evolving dynamics of complex human and natural earth-system interactions and to deliver actionable information at scales and time frames relevant to decision makers.
For more information go to: https://www.wikihow.com/Build-a-Rainwater-Collection-System
