Alabama high school students will soon learn the importance of money management thanks to a bill that was just signed by Governor Kay Ivey, according to the Advertiser's news partners at WAFF.

House Bill 164 lays the groundwork for high school students to learn how to effectively use and manage their money. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, high school students will be required to complete a financial literacy course to graduate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.