The Lawrence County Revenue office inside the county’s Judicial and Administrative Center is temporarily closed after precautions are being taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Revenue Commissioner Brad Henderson announced on social media Tuesday.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, our office is closed to the public at this time,” the post states. “Again, I apologize for all of the inconvenience and truly understand the difficulty this causes. Please join me in praying for our County, State, and this great Nation.”
The post comes after a person connected to the county’s courthouse tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to Commission Chairman Bobby Burch.
“They’re cleaning and sanitizing the offices today,” Burch said Tuesday afternoon. “(Henderson) expects to reopen tomorrow.”
