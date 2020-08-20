County Solid Waste receives $48,926 state grant

The Lawrence County Solid Waste received a $48,926 Alabama Recycling Fund grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the County Commission announced last week. Commissioners said the funds will go towards a new forklift purchase for solid waste operations. Pictured above from the left are Recycle Education and Outreach Coordinator Erin Logston, District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey, Commission Chairman Bobby Burch, ADEM’s Cody Ennis, District 1 Commissioner Jessie Byrd, District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool, and Solid Waste Director Angela Baldwin.
