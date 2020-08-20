County Solid Waste receives $48,926 state grant

The Lawrence County Solid Waste received a $48,926 Alabama Recycling Fund grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the County Commission announced last week. Commissioners said the funds will go towards a new forklift purchase for solid waste operations. Pictured above from the left are Recycle Education and Outreach Coordinator Erin Logston, District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey, Commission Chairman Bobby Burch, ADEM’s Cody Ennis, District 1 Commissioner Jessie Byrd, District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool, and Solid Waste Director Angela Baldwin. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.