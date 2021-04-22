Avery Bowman, Danville, was among the more than 200 University of Mississippi students to be honored among the 2020-21 class of Who's Who at the University of Mississippi.
The honorees were recognized for their achievements on Friday, April 9, at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
"I am extremely proud of this impressive group of students," said Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students. "As a university, we're only as strong as our students. Based on this incredible group of student leaders, we are very strong, indeed. I'm so pleased to recognize these students with the Who's Who honor."
A recording of the ceremony can be viewed here.
Who's Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi is a respected honor for students who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation's most beautiful, Ole Miss' main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country's best college towns.
