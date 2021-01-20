No injuries reported in school bus crash

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the East Lawrence community Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. when a passenger vehicle rear-ended a Lawrence County school bus near the County Road 214 and County Road 217 intersection, according to a spokesperson for Greg’s Ambulance Service.
