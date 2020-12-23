Investigators seize 20 lbs THC, arrest one in drug operation targeting teens

A Trinity man has been arrested and over 20 pounds of THC products were seized following a search warrant in the East Lawrence community on Friday, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Keontey Staten, 30, was arrested in Limestone County in association with the recent investigation, a report from the Sheriff’s Office states. Staten is charged with trafficking in cannabis.
“In recent months, the Sheriff’s Office has received complaints of teenagers in our county being sold THC vapes and edibles,” the report states.
Narcotics investigators seized 19 pounds of THC-laced edibles and three pounds of THC vaping products after a search warrant was executed at a County Road 369 residence in East Lawrence on Friday, according to the report.
“We will continue to investigate and seek out those responsible for endangering and targeting our youth,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “We appreciate the support and work of Region E&F Alabama Drug Task Force.”
As the multi-jurisdictional investigations continues, the Sheriff’s Office said additional charges and arrests are possible, the Lawrence County department said.
