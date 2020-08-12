Police have identified a 37-year-old man as a suspect in a fatal shooting Saturday night in Southeast Decatur.
Decatur police said they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Joshua Allen Jones charging him with murder. Jones and the victim, Landon Ellis Borden, 31, were acquaintances.
Court records list Jones’ most recent address as Lawrence County 283 in Courtland. No arrest has been made, and police are asking for public assistance in locating Jones. People with any information about the incident or the whereabouts of Jones can contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
Decatur police said Borden was shot at his home at 1511 Chestnut St. S.E., Decatur, before 11:30 p.m. Saturday and transported to a local hospital where he died.
Borden’s death marks the 20th homicide for Morgan County and third in the Decatur city limits this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.