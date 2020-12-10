Decatur woman arrested for theft crime in Midway community

A Decatur woman was arrested in Lawrence County this week on charges of theft.
Ayanna Pruitt, 21, was arrested in the Midway community on Monday and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
The arrest came after the Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a crime at an area business on Monday, the department said.
“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Moulton Police Department for their proactive efforts and assistance in this case,” the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.