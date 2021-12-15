County employees are getting $2,000 premium pay just in time for the holidays thanks to a decision passed 5-0 by the Lawrence County Commission last week.
Lawrence County is expected to receive $6.385 million in COVID-19 relief from the American Rescue Plan Act. A portion of ARPA funds is being used to fund the premium pay.
On Friday, commissioners voted to pay most full-time and part-time county employees $12.50 an hour extra for up to 160 hours.
District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey said around 120 employees qualify to receive the premium. He said four county employees do not meet salary requirements laid out by federal guidelines.
County Administrator Heather Dyar Rose said the federal ARPA money can be distributed to “low to moderate income” employees under the $70,260 salary limit. She said elected officials do not qualify for the premium pay.
Pankey said the four employees above the limit will be paid the bonus from the county’s general fund.
“All of our employees are essential. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t be on the payroll,” Pankey said. “A company, a county, a state—any organization is only as good as their employees. We have a dependable workforce, and this is just one way we can show our appreciation.”
The one-time bonus will be paid to employees during the next two paid periods. Pankey said guidelines for the federal spending prevented commissioners from paying the employees’ premium in one lump sum.
In the commission’s work session last Tuesday, Pool said he would like for employees to get a portion of the money before Christmas. He said county paychecks are issued twice a month.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to give something to our employees,” Pankey added. “Up until last year, it was a long time before they even got a pay raise.”
He said a large portion of the ARPA money not used for employee premiums will go towards county projects such as renovation of the historic courthouse in downtown Moulton.
Kelly Howard, construction manager on the courthouse project for Martin & Cobey Construction Inc. of Athens, told commissioners Tuesday he feels some ARPA money could be used for heating and cooling, plumbing and possible design of offices in the old courthouse.
“HVAC is where most of the money is spent,” Howard said. “It’s important to keep the air fresh so you don’t get stagnant air that could allow COVID in the room.”
Pankey said the commission expects about 30% of the cost on the overall renovation to go towards heating and cooling.
“We still don’t have any final numbers,” he said. “The courthouse is environmentally clean, which means we’ve removed asbestos and mold. We still have some water issues and have to reroute some plumbing. It could be six months before we get the architectural plan.”
The County Commission undertook the project of restoring the 1936 structure in August and announced a demolition phase was completed by the end of September.
Howard estimated the project to take at least three years to complete once designs are finished and said the project could cost $6 million to $7 million, taking into account “volatile material costs” due to the pandemic.
