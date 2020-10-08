Moulton Fire Department seeks to hire firefighter

Moulton Fire Department is seeking a full-time firefighter following the resignation of Gunnar Walling, Fire Chief Ryan Jolly told city council members in a regular meeting Monday night.
“(Walling) chose to take his skills to the City of Decatur. Sept. 19 was his official last day,” Jolly said.
He said Walling will continue to work for the Moulton Department on a part-time basis, making $14 an hour with no benefits.
Jolly requested permission to advertise for the open position but told council members the department would seek a replacement through the Alabama Fire College’s recruiting school if no qualified candidate applies. He said the recruiting school opens twice a year.
The council also approved $534.71 in requisitions for the replacement of damaged gear for the department in Monday’s meeting. Jolly listed firefighters’ turnout and HAZMAT gear among the equipment that had been damaged following a crash and fuel spill at the intersection of Alabama 157 and Alabama 33 in March.
The crash killed 46-year-old Marlon Demond Weaver, of McCalla, who was transporting diesel and gasoline fuel for his employer, Penn Tank Lines in Birmingham. About 2,100 gallons of fuel was spilled into the roadway and ditches during the incident, according to first responders.
Jolly said the total cost of replacing the damaged gear was $7,524, of which $6,989.29 was covered by the driver’s insurance.
In other business, the council also approved an agreement with the Lawrence County Commission to lease a property on Big Nance Street to the county for $1 per year. Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the county plans to use the property, located between the former Electrical Outlet store and the Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Cooperative’s Moulton office, to store voting machines and county vehicles.
District 1 Councilmember Joyce Jeffreys asked that the commission be responsible for maintaining the grounds of the property during the duration of the lease.
Moulton Council members will hold a work session at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, with a regular meeting to follow. Council meetings are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.