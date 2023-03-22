Sticky situation leads to arrest

It’s rarely fun to be stuck in a ditch, and it was costly blunder for a Logan resident on Saturday morning.
Early in the morning, around 3:30 a.m., someone witnessed a car stuck in the ditch near the intersection of County Roads 108 and 236. The concerned witness reported the vehicle to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the scene. They saw the car, a blue Honda CRV, still in the ditch. They spoke to the driver. He seemed nervous.
As they conversed, deputies noticed the stench of marijuana emanating from the car. They conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.
During the search, deputies discovered approximately 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine. According to a department statement, once ounce of meth is trafficking weight.
Additionally, deputies found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and a large sum of money.
Colin Shane Scott was arrested for drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Deputies transported Scott, 49, to the Lawrence County Jail.
Sheriff Max Sanders thanked the citizen for reporting the situation.
