Sticky situation leads to arrest

Scott

It’s rarely fun to be stuck in a ditch, and it was costly blunder for a Logan resident on Saturday morning.

Early in the morning, around 3:30 a.m., someone witnessed a car stuck in the ditch near the intersection of County Roads 108 and 236. The concerned witness reported the vehicle to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.