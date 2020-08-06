Registration is now open for a new webinar series designed to ensure a successful deer-hunting season this year for new beginners and veteran deer hunters alike.
The Alabama Extension Office will offer its webinar series, The Best Deer Season Ever, through the online presentation platform, Zoom, this September and October, and the series is free to all interested hunters.
New episodes will air at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 1, 15 and 29, and on Oct. 13 and 27.
“Registration is required to attend the webinar series in a more interactive format on Zoom,” she said. “The Zoom meeting number and link will be provided upon registration.”
Those who wish to view the presentations on Zoom can register at www.aces.edu/go/bdsereg.
The presentations will also be available to view through Facebook Live by visiting the Pickens County Alabama Extension Facebook page, Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said.
Presenters for the series will include Pickens County Extension Coordinator Jed Smart, Alabama Extension Regional Agent and professional deer processor Neal Hargle, Extension Forestry Regional Agent Douglas Fulghum, and Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Jeff Makemson, Chris Cook, Justin Grider, Mathew Brock, Todd Draper, Amber Baker and Drew Tincher.
The first session, “Food Plot Preparation and Planning,” will air at the regular scheduled time on Sept. 1. Other topics will include shooting stand and house safety, ethical decisions, habitat and deer management, regulations and Chronic Wasting Disease, and processing and preparation.
For more information about The Best Deer Season Ever webinar series, contact Smart at bestdeerseason@auburn.edu or (205) 367-8148.
