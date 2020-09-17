H.A. Alexander sports complex is lit

A lighting project at Moulton’s new sports complex was completed last Thursday.
Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel oversaw the installation of ballpark lighting at H.A. Alexander Park, a project he says is a final step in getting the fields open for play this year.
The new ball fields should see some action later this month as girl’s softball continues its 2020 season, but business will begin to pick up for Moulton during travel ball season next Spring, McDaniel told Mayor Weatherwax and council members last Thursday.
“We should see about 68 teams play here next year,” he said. “I’ve already had several inquiries about tournaments for travel ball.”
Council members Joyce Jeffreys, Jason White, Cassandra Lee, and Denise Lovett met with Weatherwax and McDaniel late last week to see the new lights.
The $35,000 contract was approved in a special called council meeting last month so work could begin immediately.
McDaniel said the new lights will also improve walking conditions along a nearby trail that winds behind H.A. Alexander Park to Moulton Mini Park and splash pad.
The expansion at H.A. Alexander Park began under the direction of former Parks and Recreation Director Jackie Burch, who first proposed the $1.4 million project to the council in 2015. The council opted to fund construction for the project in phases, using the city’s alcohol tax revenue, which brings in about $200,000 a year.
Moulton’s current Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel, who started in the position in February following Burch’s retirement, said the fields will help generate more revenue for the city as ball season picks back up.
