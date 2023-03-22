Welding program competes at Wallace

On Friday, students from the Lawrence County Career Technical Center’s welding program journeyed to Wallace State Community College. They joined over 80 students from 32 schools to compete in various welding skills.
“We could have done better, but we did good,” said instructor Brian Tidwell.
Tidwell said Wallace State served as an excellent host for the competitions.
“Wallace State is probably the premier welding school of anybody in the state of Alabama,” said Tidwell. “They just opened a new facility, and it’s state of the art. They have 81 multi-function welding booths… There’s probably not a better welding shop in the southeastern United States.”
Twelve students from LCCTC competed in the competitions. Herschel Osborn, a junior from Lawrence County High School, took fifth place in the beginner division.
Tomorrow, the program will travel to compete at Northwest-Shoals Community College. Over a thousand dollars worth of welding gear will be given to the competition winners.
“Last year, I think we came home with… easily $1,000, $1,500 worth of prizes,” said Tidwell. “They should do the same thing this year.
“It’s spring of the year, and it’s anybody's game that wants it.”
Tidwell said he has several talented welders, but those who practice the most will see the most success. They have the skill to win; now they have to perform.
“I’ve got some ones that should do good,” said Tidwell. “Whether they will or not, I don’t know.”
