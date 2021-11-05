Moulton man arrested after biting police officer, swallowing container of Xanax

A Moulton man is charged with drug possession and assaulting a police officer after he bit a Moulton Police officer and attempted to swallow a “substantial amount of narcotics” during his arrest on Thursday, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
William Brian Reeves, 41, of County Road 236, was arrested on Thursday after Moulton Police received several calls concerning a possible intoxicated driver in a white Jeep Cherokee with a dealership tag, and later received a call concerning the same suspect acting suspiciously in Walmart, according to the report.
Officer Owens located the vehicle and pulled Reeves over near the shopping center entrance on Alabama 157.
“As Officer Owens approached the driver (Reeves), he observed him remove a substantial amount of narcotics from the console and begin eating it. Officer Owens attempted to stop Mr. Reeves from ingesting the narcotics to keep him from harming himself, as well as, to preserve evidence,” the report states. “A struggle ensued, in which, Mr. Reeves bit Officer Owens’ hand, causing injury.”
According to the report, Reeves ingested an unknown quantity of pills but was stopped and made to spit remaining pills out, which were recovered and identified as Xanax tablets.
Reeves and Owens were both taken to Lawrence Medical Center where Reeves received treatment for ingesting narcotics and Owens received medical attention for his hand, the report said. Both were later released, and Reeves was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
Reeves is charged with second-degree assault on a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence. Bond is set at $5,000.
“The Moulton Police Department would like to thank all of the citizens that came forward with their information on this matter,” Chief Craig Knight said in the report. “We also would like to thank all of the Law Enforcement officers that responded to Officer Owens call for assistance.”
