On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Industrial Development Board of Lawrence County hosted an Industry Appreciation Dinner at Western Sirloin Steakhouse to honor the existing area industries. IDB President & CEO Tabitha Pace expressed the Board’s appreciation to each of these companies for continuing to invest in Lawrence County. “Throughout the year, these companies assist with workforce development, donate to charities, provide equipment/tools to the Lawrence County Career Technical Center and emergency services departments, mentor students, supports festivals and events, and much more,” she said. “Lawrence County is proud to have these companies in our communities and appreciate all their efforts to make our county a great place to live and work.” Pace said the dinner was held to show appreciation to the manufacturing companies and individuals that provide jobs and increase economic development inside Lawrence County and around the region.
Lawrence IDB hosts appreciation dinner for local industries
