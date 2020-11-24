Moulton man arrested on drug charges Monday

A Moulton man was arrested on Monday on multiple drug charges, including trafficking, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Theo Wallace, 31, had a warrant for public intoxication at the time of his arrest and was wanted for questioning concerning “multiple domestic incidents that have occurred in the past two weeks,” a report from the Sheriff’s Office states.
Wallace attempted to flee from Lawrence narcotics investigators by vehicle, but was apprehended, the report said.
“Investigators found Wallace in possession of an amount of ICE/methamphetamine in excess of the drug trafficking weight,” the report states.
Wallace was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and for violation of a switched tag.
