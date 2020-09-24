Two Lawrence County elementary schools celebrated Constitution Week with parades on their campuses last week. Speake Elementary students marched on Thursday, Sept. 17, and Moulton Elementary students followed suit at their own campus on Friday.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for many closures and event cancellations countywide this year, the two schools were able to celebrate the annual observance a little differently.
Speake students took to their football field, separated by classes to help maintain social distancing last Thursday. Each grade was gathered separately in the stands for a treat before they recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the Star Spangled Banner.
Similarly, Moulton students were permitted to line up by grades at assigned exits and march around their school building in different directions to allow for social distancing and adhering to health guidelines. Moulton Elementary usually hosts its parade around the city square each September.
The two schools also observed the national holiday by teaching the drafting of the Constitution and the history of the United States government throughout the week.
Constitution Week celebrates the anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. This year’s Constitution Week marks the 233rd anniversary of the document signing.
Constitution Week is promoted throughout Lawrence County by the Stephens Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was observed from Thursday, Sept. 17, to Wednesday, Sept. 23, this year.
The holiday was set into motion by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1955 when DAR petitioned Congress to set the week aside each year for the observance of the Constitution. It was later adopted by Congress and signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956.
Lawrence County participates in this annual commemoration by involving the County School System and its elected officials. The Stephens Chapter of the DAR works diligently by visiting the School Board, Lawrence County’s municipal and community leaders, and various communications and volunteer organizations to help spread the word and ensure that Constitution Week is carried out successfully each year.
For more Constitution Day parade photos from Speake and Moulton schools, visit www.moultonadvertiser.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.