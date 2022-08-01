A former NFL player was arrested on drug and weapons charges in Moulton on Saturday, according to a report released by the Moulton Police Department.
Rolando McClain, 33, a former linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, was traveling southbound on Alabama 157, near the Alabama 33 intersection, when he was pulled over for speeding around 9:30 p.m., according to the report.
Officer Epifanio Dejoya approached the vehicle and “noticed an odor of marijuana emanating from inside the car,” the report states. When asked to step outside of the car, McClain told the officer a handgun was inside the vehicle.
Dejoya located the handgun in the driver’s door pocket, and after further inspecting the vehicle, he found a pack of chewing tobacco that contained a separate bag of marijuana.
McClain was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and speeding.
A passenger in the vehicle, Detrick Mostello, was also arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana. Both were booked into the Lawrence County Jail and later released on bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.