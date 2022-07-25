A two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County on Saturday evening killed a Haleyville man who was driving a motorcycle.
Rafael D. Marchen, 55, was injured when the 2009 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2014 BMW Mini Cooper driven by a Parrish man. Marchen was transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
