Letter to Santa

The Moulton Advertiser is now accepting Santa Letters for grades K-3rd, through Wednesday, December 9.
We ask that each child just write down ONE item they want. Please include their name, grade and whose class they are in if they are enrolled in school.
Drop off your letter to The Moulton Advertiser or mail to 659 Main Street, Moulton, AL 35650.
Our office hours are: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., however on Wed., Dec. 9, we will need those letters by 3 p.m.
For more info call 256-974-1114 ext 2104.
