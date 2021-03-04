Master Gardener volunteers help beautify Lawrence Library

The Master Gardeners Association and the organization's newest Lawrence County interns were busy sprucing up the grounds of the Lawrence County Public Library on a sunny Wednesday afternoon last week.
The group, led by Regional Extension System agents Lucy Edwards and Allison Shabyl, gained some hands-on learning while trimming trees and shrubbery around the library on Feb. 24.
As the Alabama Cooperative Extension Systems works to develop a Master Gardeners Association in Lawrence County, the beautifying project served as a great opportunity for the group, Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said.
"These members earn community service hours by beautifying things in their area. Today we're sprucing up this public space and learning something new at the same time," Shanklin said.
She said the Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will begin holding regular meetings as pandemic health restrictions allow. The group has received suggestions for projects throughout Moulton and the rest of the county. Shanklin said those beautification projects should take flight as the group is trained.
Library Director Rex Bain said he was grateful the Master Gardeners chose the Lawrence Public Library as a first project this year.
"We're happy to have them here," Bain said. "The landscaping is a challenging issue. While the County Commission oversees the grass cutting and general maintenance, beautification projects like these are welcomed. We think this is a win-win for the county."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.