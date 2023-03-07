Bolan arrested in Tennessee

An escapee from the Lawrence County Jail was captured Tuesday, March 7, in Knoxville, Tenn.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, they received a tip that Adam Bolan was hiding out in the Knoxville area. The office contacted the Knox County Sheriff's Office for help.
On Tuesday, Bolan, 45, and a female accomplice were arrested during a morning traffic stop in Knoxville. The sheriff's office plans to extradite Bolan back to Lawrence County.
The arrest ends a saga that included Bolan's initial arrest, escape, and his final capture.
On the night of March 4, Bolan escaped from the jail. He exited through a sliding door with an unengaged lock.
Bolan climbed over the jail's fence to escape. He used his provided mat to protect himself from the razor wire on top of the fence.
The escape exploited a blind spot in the jail's exterior camera system. The cameras do not cover the section of fence Bolan climbed over.
The escape occurred just over a week after law enforcement happened upon a drug arrest involving Bolan. A Town Creek officer performed the arrest after a standard traffic stop on February 23.
That Thursday, an officer was patrolling the area around AL-Highway 101 and AL-Highway 20 when he witnessed a traffic violation. The officer pulled the vehicle over to address the infraction.
After reaching the car and interacting with the occupants, the officer noticed an open container inside the vehicle. The container was close to the driver.
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, “The open container law prohibits the possession of any open alcoholic beverage container and the consumption of any alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of any motor vehicle that is located on a public highway or right-of-way.”
The officer removed the driver, identified Adam Bolan, from the vehicle and detained him.
The officer found Bolan to be the subject of active felony warrants from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies and LC VICE/Narcotics agents in the area were alerted. They reported to the scene shortly after.
During a search, law enforcement recovered methamphetamine, alprazolam, drug paraphernalia, and digital scales.
Bolan, a Moulton resident, was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Law enforcement charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of felony warrants.
A repeat offender, Bolan was previously arrested in 2021 for possessing a controlled substance and eluding police. Now, he's back behind bars.
Sheriff Sanders extended his thanks to the public for their information and to the Knox County Sheriff's Office for their work to capture Bolan.
