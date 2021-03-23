Lawrence Commissioner Hargrove killed in Monday crash

Lawrence County Commissioner Joey Hargrove has died following a motorcycle accident in the Caddo community, according to authorities.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Alabama 24 near the Lawrence County 434 intersection when the 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle Hargrove was driving collided with a 2017 Ford Focus, according to reports from the State Troopers office. The incident was reported around 12:10 p.m.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Hargrove died of cardiac arrest and internal injuries sustained in the accident.
He said Hargrove was being transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital when he went into cardiac arrest and the flight was diverted to Cullman Regional Medical Center. An ER physician pronounced Hargrove dead at 2:01 p.m., Norwood said.
“I could always depend on Joey to do what’s right for the citizens,” Norwood said of the District 5 commissioner. “He was a good man and a good friend.”
Hargrove was serving in his third term as a county commissioner. He is survived by his wife Sonia and two children, Gabbie and Gavin.
