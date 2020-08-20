Moulton City employees will receive a three percent cost-of-living raise after council members approved fiscal year 2021 budget in a regular meeting Monday night.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said there were enough funds in the budget to justify a raise for every employee this year after presenting the budget drafted by City Accountant Emily Farris.
District 5 Councilman Brent White and District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee each questioned whether raises should be distributed according to the city’s pay scale, which would not allow a raise for every employee as some department heads have reached the top of their pay grade.
The two council members helped carry the majority vote to allow for the three percent raise but said the pay scale should be readdressed before the budget for fiscal year 2022 is approved.
“I think at some point we need to get back to using our grade levels and the pay steps that are built into those,” White said. “I’m not opposed to the three percent raise, but I hope whoever is here next year considers looking at that again.”
Farris highlighted major expenditures for each city department, which included the raises. Her budget showed $40,000 allotted to the Moulton Police Department for a vehicle purchase and computer expenses and $25,000 for the Fire and Rescue Department for a vehicle purchase and yearly payments for health and rescue equipment.
The budget allotted $12,000 to the Street Department for lawn equipment purchases, $6,000 to the Gas Department for “Direct Hook Up” expenses and computer and office purchases, and $27,250 to the Sewer Department for a Payne Pipeline Risk Assessment, water purification system expenses, and a lawn equipment purchase.
The budget also showed $20,500 distributed to the Water Department for a new tank, concrete pad and chemical purchases for a leak detector, $25,000 for a vehicle purchase, and $12,500 for Payne Pipeline compliance and services.
The Parks and Recreation Department was allotted $6,000 for technology upgrades, $3,500 for renovations and maintenance in the bathrooms, concession stand and around the ballpark at the H.A. Alexander Park sports complex, and $15,000 for lawn equipment purchases.
Farris reported sales and ad valorem tax revenue projected for fiscal 2021 is $2.4 million, similar to the $2.5 million seen in last year’s budget. Ad valorem property tax revenue is projected at $200,000.
Business license revenue is projected at $425,000, compared to $420,000 last year as Moulton continues to see steady business activity, according to Building Inspector Renay Saint.
The city also projects no change in alcohol sales tax revenue from last year’s budget to fiscal 2021, with projected revenue of $115,000 in beer tax and $75,000 in liquor tax.
In other business the council also approved a 2020-020 Rebuild Alabama resolution, which will see roadwork completed from the East and Walnut streets intersection to the intersection at East Street and Byler Road, along with other listed repaving and repair projects across the city, to be funded by state revenue from Alabama’s recent Gas Tax increase. Farris’ budget projected $75,000 for the city in gasoline tax revenue.
All council members were present for the Monday meeting except District 2 Councilman Jason White. The next council meeting will be held on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.
