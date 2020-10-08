The Second Annual Lawrence County Golf Tournament, hosted by the county’s Commission on Aging, is happening Saturday at Deer Run Golf Course in Moulton.
The four-man scramble event will tee off at 8 a.m., according to organizers. Proceeds from the event will benefit the seven senior centers located inside the county.
Last year’s tournament raised $5,150 for Lawrence County senior centers, according to Aging Director Robbi Ligon. She said 21 golfers and 46 sponsors made the Aging Department’s inaugural golf event possible.
Proceeds from the first tournament were divided evenly among the senior centers, located in Caddo, Hatton, Moulton, Mt. Hope, North Courtland, Speake and Town Creek. Ligon said the funds assisted with each center’s operational expenses and allowed several centers to arrange outings and activities for their senior participants.
She said the centers serve about 1,060 hot meals each week to homebound residents and seniors registered with the centers.
Entry fees for the tournament are $300 per team or $75 per player, organizers said. Cash prizes will be awarded to competition winners and door prizes will be given away the day of the event.
For more information or to register, contact the Commission on Aging at 256-974-2488, or register by calling Deer Run Golf Course at 256-974-7384.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.