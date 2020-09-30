Lawrence County was found on the state’s “very high risk” list this week after moving up two levels on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 risk assessment map on Friday. The county was one of five others statewide, including Limestone, Blount, Cherokee, Sumter and Lowndes, ranked at the highest risk level on the map.
Lawrence was listed as a “moderate risk” in rankings previously released on Sept. 18. Risk levels are updated once a week on Fridays and designate counties on a scale ranging from “low risk” to “very high risk.” ADPH determines the status of each county based on multiple metrics, including the number of days COVID-19 cases consistently decreased in a given county or whether new cases have increased.
“Our main indicator for limiting the risk of COVID-19 spread in the community is the number of days a county has a downward trend of new cases each day,” the ADPH site states.
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the new ADPH risk assessment won't directly impact school operations because numbers in the district can remain low even if the communitywide risk increases. He said schools will continue to quarantine students and staff as needed and maintain current cleaning and safety protocols.
“We’re very concerned about (COVID-19). We’ve hired extra custodians, and we clean things on a daily basis; we quarantine just like we should,” he said. “I think that’s really been effective for us for the most part.”
In Lawrence County, new cases have been declining for less than six days, and the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is 10% or higher and not declining. Testing goals are being met, and doctor’s office visits for symptoms associated with the virus are decreasing.
In contrast, cases in Morgan County have been in decline for the past 14 days, and the percentage of tests coming back positive has been decreasing (and is below 10%). Morgan County is also meeting testing goals and has seen a drop in visits to the doctor for symptoms associated with COVID-19.
There is a lag between the data and when it is reported, according to the ADPH risk indicator dashboard, so that the information is complete. As a result, counties can switch between risk levels each week, like Lawrence has in recent months.
Judy Smith, public health administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, said although schools should continue taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19, the high risk level in Lawrence County does not necessarily mean there is a high level of spread in schools.
Smith said she has not received any reports of outbreaks in the schools.
“There is community spread, and it’s been from various sources. It’s been from the community, it’s been from long-term care facilities, and I don’t have any reports on the schools, but I certainly don't think we can tie it back to one thing specifically,” she said.
According to ADPH data, 18 new cases had been reported for Lawrence County from Friday to Monday, bringing the county’s total to 634 confirmed cases. In the week before, 35 new cases had been reported by ADPH for Lawrence County from Friday, Sept. 18 to Thursday, Sept. 24.
Lawrence County had 25 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by ADPH, according to data released as of Wednesday.
ADPH listed 14,034 new cases for Alabama in the last 14 days, bringing the total confirmed to 153,554. Statewide, ADPH listed 2,517 COVID-19 deaths, 139 of which are awaiting confirmation. The health organization also listed 17,091 statewide hospitalizations and 64,583 presumed recoveries as of Wednesday.
Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to release a statement later this week concerning Alabama’s mask ordinance, which is set to expire Oct. 2. The order requires face coverings to be worn in public by anyone over the age of six, with some exemptions for those with medical risks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.