1 dead and another injured in propane truck crash Friday morning

A fiery two-vehicle crash on Alabama 20 near Courtland has claimed the life of one person and injured another, according to authorities.
The male driver of a pickup was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle collided with a propane truck at a railroad crossing near the Alabama 20 and Alabama 33 intersection, Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said.
Norwood, who was called to the incident around 8:35 a.m., said the driver of the propane truck was transported to Helen Keller Hospital with minor injuries.
The intersection is closed to traffic as emergency crews continued working the scene around 11:30 a.m.
