A portion of Hamilton Street in Courtland will remain closed through Tuesday after road crews filled a sinkhole near the Alabama Street intersection on Friday, according to Mayor Linda Peebles.
Peebles said the sinkhole was discovered at the intersection near the Courtland Post Office after heavy rains swept through the town Monday night following Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in southern Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane.
She said town maintenance crews barricaded the area, dugout the sinkhole and filled it with gravel on Friday.
“We’ll leave the area barricaded through Tuesday to let the gravel settle. Our crew will reassess the condition of the road on Tuesday,” she said.
In the meantime, Peebles said Courtland residents may access the post office and surrounding area using other routes downtown.
