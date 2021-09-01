featured
No injuries reported after Loosier home catches fire Tuesday
- Chelsea Retherford
-
- Updated
- 0
No injuries were reported following a fire that broke out inside an Alabama 157 home in the Loosier community, according to authorities.
Hatton Fire Chief Steve Coan said first responders were called to the home around 9:13 p.m. Tuesday.
"There were no injuries to (the residents) or to the firefighters on scene," Coan said. "The structure did receive some damage on the inside and there was some roof damage, but it's still standing."
Coan said the fire began inside one of the home's bedrooms.
The fire was extinguished in a joint effort by Hatton Volunteer Fire and Moulton Fire and Rescue departments, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- More than 45 dead after Ida's remnants blindside Northeast
- British national pleads guilty to role in terror beheadings
- Florida governor appeals ruling on masks in schools
- Attorney: Man paralyzed by deputy shooting dies in hospital
- Bang, bang! Pair of 1st-pitch HRs for 1st time in decades
- 23 down, 5 to go: Djokovic eyeing calendar-year Slam at Open
- 9 US starters get World Cup qualifying debuts at El Salvador
- Flights resume, some power restored in New Orleans after Ida
Most Popular
Articles
- Moulton man arrested after police receive complaints of drug activity near Byler Road
- Foley man arrested for drug possession in Moulton
- Courtland Police: 2 men arrested after ‘enticing 13-year-old’ into residence
- West Morgan tops East Lawrence in Battle of Trinity Mountain
- No injuries reported after Loosier home catches fire Tuesday
- Griffin: 6 hospitalized with COVID at LMC as cases spike in north Alabama
- Cattlemen to sell sandwiches...
- Lawrence schools require masks after 3 more schools go virtual due to COVID-19
- County roundup: Hatton comes up short against Central Florence
- Lawrence students accepted to NW-SCC FAME program
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.