No injuries were reported following a fire that broke out inside an Alabama 157 home in the Loosier community, according to authorities.
 
Hatton Fire Chief Steve Coan said first responders were called to the home around 9:13 p.m. Tuesday. 
 
"There were no injuries to (the residents) or to the firefighters on scene," Coan said. "The structure did receive some damage on the inside and there was some roof damage, but it's still standing."
 
Coan said the fire began inside one of the home's bedrooms. 
 
The fire was extinguished in a joint effort by Hatton Volunteer Fire and Moulton Fire and Rescue departments, he said. 

