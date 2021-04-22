Courtland walking tour a much anticipated event

This year’s Courtland Free Walking Tour will meet at the Courtland Museum. This museum is enough to bring many guests from out-of-county and out-of-state throughout the year. Whatever the occasion that brings you to the quaint little town at any time you are sure to love it, but in the spring, well, it’s something extraordinary. Come along and see for yourself!
Courtland is included in the Decatur Metropolitan area, as well as the Huntsville-Decatur Combined Statistical Area. The population was 609 at the 2010 census, down from 769 in 2000.
Big Nance Creek, although small, runs through the town, creating a scenic place for pictures and added ambiance, for which the little village is known. The creek was named for a Cherokee chief who lived in the area when the first European settlers arrived. The current town is reportedly located on the site of the Native American village.
Courtland began as a small settlement known as Ebenezer in the early 1800s. Its early settlers were wealthy planters mostly from Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Georgia. It was presently named for the federal courthouse and land office there. In 1818, a group known as the Courtland Land Company bought the land on which the town is now situated and subdivided it into lots. The town was incorporated on Dec. 13, 1819, by the Alabama territorial legislature.
The early roads Gaines Trace and Byler Road went through Courtland.
One of the South's earliest railroads, the Tuscumbia, Courtland and Decatur Railroad, was organized at Courtland in 1831, and chartered the following year. The railroad's organizers routed the 50-mile (80 km) railroad to bypass the dangerous shoals along the Tennessee River to the north. The railroad was absorbed by the Memphis and Charleston Railroad in the 1850s, and later became part of the Southern Railway.
In 1835, Courtland physician Jack Shackelford organized a volunteer military unit to fight in the Texas Revolution. Known as the "Red Rovers" for the color of their uniforms, the company was captured by Mexican forces at Coleto in March 1836, and most of its men were killed in the Goliad massacre. Shackelford was among the few survivors.
In 1944 and 1945, during World War II, Courtland was home to the Courtland Army Airfield (Courtland AAF). It was dismantled after the war and now belongs to the Lawrence County Commission.
Courtland's historic district has made it a popular destination day trip for those who love history, mid-to-late 1800 and early 1900 architecture, WWII buffs and those who love the charm of small Southern towns like the ones depicted in such timeless literature as "To Kill a Mockingbird" and movies like Forest Gump and Fried Green Tomatoes.
In the early 1990s, more than 100 buildings in Courtland were listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Courtland Historic District. Most of the buildings in the district date from the 1830s through the 1930s, and architectural styles include Federal, Italianate, Victorian, Colonial Revival, and Neoclassical.
The town square was part of the town's original 1818-1819 plan. Many of the commercial buildings facing the square, especially along College Street and Tennessee Street, were built in the 1890s and early 1900s. The train depot on the south side of the square, now a community center, was built in the late 1880s.
The old Sherrod Hotel, located at the northwest corner of Tennessee Street and Alabama Street, was built around 1930, and provided housing for early Tennessee Valley Authority employees.
The John McMahon House, a Federal-style home built around 1830, is listed individually on the National Register of Historic Places, and Rocky Hill Castle, which was a forced-labor plantation whose architecturally renowned plantation house was demolished in 1961, was a well-known landmark for years.
The town is concentrated in area along Big Nance Creek, a tributary of the Tennessee River, west of Decatur and southeast of Muscle Shoals. The town's municipal boundaries extend northeastward to U.S. Route 72. The town of North Courtland borders Courtland to the north.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the town has a total area of 2.3 square miles (6.0 km2), and 0.43% is water.
Once a bustling place with two gins and the airbase close by, stores that offered almost anything anybody could want from bolts of cotton cloth to medicines and veterinary supplies, farm supplies and fresh produce from surrounding farms, Courtland, like so many cities, was left behind when a four-lane highway went in a few miles from the main thoroughfare of the little town, leaving it mostly to be enjoyed by its citizens and those who had business there for some reason or another.
That is a lamentable situation for most towns that lost revenue and local merchants who had served their communities for decades and had to close their doors due to big box stores opening along the new, bigger, faster-paced four-lane highways.
But in Courtland, it also created a magical place where time has not quite stood still, but definitely paused to catch its breath. The town has retained much of its original charm, and what was lost has been carefully recreated to preserve that elusive quality that was once the hallmark of Southern towns, especially those that grew up alongside a railroad.
With the Tennessee River nearby and the railroad tracks just steps from the old Depot, the town has become a shining example of what can happen to dying towns all over the United States. If its citizens are willing, towns like Courtland will never completely disappear. Which is exactly why Courtland has experienced a wonderful Renaissance, due largely to people like newly elected Mayor Linda Peebles, and historian and tireless advocates for the city, Ellen Hampton, (who is a direct descent of Dr. Jack Shackleford), members of the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee, the Courtland Museum Group, the town librarian, Sherry Hamilton, Wings Over Courtland and volunteers, Councilman Farrell Hutto, who always goes above and beyond what’s expected to help do anything that the Town needs, Dr. and Mrs. Angelo Mancuso, and a multitude of others who have joined forces to make Courtland a welcoming and vibrant place to visit, live, work and play.
The Town Square, which is a beautiful focal point for taking family pictures and for impromptu gatherings, is an integral part of this delightful tour. Used for all sorts of community functions, the gazebo in the center offers memories of times when bands would play for citizens during festivals and picnics, much as they do today. “Courtland has several annual events that bring in visitors from all over the state,” Peebles said with pride.
Peebles will welcome the tourists, taking them around to her own personal residence, once known as The Tennessee Valley Bank in a former life, which she has kept authentic on the first level, and made into a cozy loft residence on the second level.
Richard and Brandy Thompson will then take over and give a history of their home, the Tweedy-Norton-Morris- Thompson house, which is a history lesson in itself. One of the older homes in town that has been restored and is a full-time residence, this house has an amazing history.
The hauntingly beautiful historic Courtland City Cemetery will also be included on this comprehensive tour. The old grounds offer a serenity and peace that will have you wanting to linger to look at the beautiful statuary and the loving inscriptions on the headstones.
Ellen Hampton and husband, Bob Terry, will then take over and showcase the downtown tour, with many interesting architectural features and an old-timey charm, this tour is pure nostalgia. Ellen has worked with several groups to help bring Courtland to the attention of tourists who often stop to visit the museum, then decide that they need to do a more in-depth tour of this Southern jewel.
One of the main attractions in Courtland is the historic Presbyterian Church, one of 32 on North Alabama’s Hallalujah Trail of Sacred Places. “All 32 sites on this driving tour are at least 100 years old,” Hampton pointed out.
People in this little town take a great amount of pride in its history and in cultivating its revival. They understand the importance of having places like this survive the urban sprawl and they work hard to make sure its historical integrity is preserved.
“I’m really excited about this year’s tour,” says Mayor Peebles. “Courtland has so much to offer and we are proud to tell people all about its history.”
“I’m so privileged to work with the people who are making such a difference in our city and out county,” said Peebles. “And I’m thrilled that Montgomery has included Courtland and Lawrence County on these annual Free Walking Tours. In conjunction with the State Tourism Board we have made sure that people from everywhere in the state know about Courtland, its beauty, history and Southern charm.”
To see all of this history for yourself, join the tour at the Courtland Museum at 10:00 a.m. this Saturday morning. You’ll want to mark your calendars for this because its going to be a fun trip down memory lane with your local guides.
Be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water or something to drink, and use sunscreen. Masks are suggested, but safe walking distances are easily maintained.
In the event of rain or thunderstorms Saturday, Peebles said the Courtland Walking Tour will be delayed until Saturday, June 5, at 12:30 p.m.
Directions: GPS 252 College Street Courtland, AL 35618. For more information, call 256-483-0772 during business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.