A woman and man are dead after a domestic issue resulted in a murder-suicide in Town Creek on Thursday night, according to Town Creek police Chief Jerry Garrett.
Garrett said Daricus “Rico” Yarbrough, 33, of Town Creek, shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Sheneaka Davis, 33, at her Bradley Street home and then returned to his home a few houses away and fatally shot himself.
Garrett said Davis called police at 6:20 p.m. Thursday about an unwanted guest at her residence. She was fatally shot twice a few minutes later, he said.
He said Davis had called police several months ago because Yarbrough was trespassing on her property and was an unwanted guest.
