A fall fundraiser to benefit the Courtland Fire Department is happening Saturday, Nov. 21, at Valley Landing Golf Course.
Registration is now open for the Smokin’ on the Range Cornhole Tournament, set to begin at 1:30 p.m. the day of the event.
Organizers said 10 teams are required to register for the tournament to take place. The cost is $20 per team. The winner of the cornhole competition will receive a $100 first-place prize. To register, email courtlandfire@yahoo.com.
The event will also feature a Ribs and Wings BBQ Cook-off, with a $75 entry fee to register.
Payout awards will be issued for first, second and third-place winners. One pit master will also receive an overall grand prize in the competition. Kansas City Barbecue Society rules will be followed loosely, according to organizers.
Wings should be turned in by 1 p.m. the day of the event, and ribs should be submitted for judging by 3 p.m. Awards for the cook-off will be announced at 5 p.m.
For registration and payment information, visit the Smokin’ on the Range Facebook event page.
General admission to the November event is free, organizers said.
The inaugural Smokin’ on the Range fundraiser will feature live music entertainment and food vendors. Social distancing is encouraged.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Courtland Fire Department.
Valley Landing Golf Course is located at 985 County Road 595 in Courtland. For more information or to become an event sponsor, contact 256-227-3851 or 256-522-8224.
Interested participants or sponsors may also email courtlandfire@yahoo.com.
