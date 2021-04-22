In a regular council meeting on Monday, Moulton Council members approved a decision to remove an oderatory station once used by the city’s utility department to provide natural gas to its residents.
The project is estimated to cost $10,000 to $15,000, according to Gas Superintendent Caleb Harville, who told council members the funds were available in his department’s budget.
According to Harville, the station, located about 50 yards from R.A. Hubbard High School in northern Lawrence County, natural gas was fed from the station to the city since the 1960s.
“It is no longer being used, and it would be better for everyone if we could get rid of it,” Harville said, advising council members that the station poses an environmental threat should it ever begin to leak.
The removal for the station passed 4-0. District 2 Council member Jason White was not present for the meeting.
Council members also approved amendments to the city’s Employee Harassment Policy, which will include Culture Sensitivity training for all of the City of Moulton’s newly hired employees.
In March of 2020, council members approved the culture sensitivity training for all existing employees. In Monday’s meeting, City Clerk Deroma Pepper said all employees except five had completed the four-hour computer course, which includes sessions on diversity, harassment, violence and bullying in the workplace.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the city would adopt the new policy moving forward, which will not require employees who have completed the course to revisit the training sessions each year. The extensive training also includes a test the employee must pass at the end of all four sessions, Weatherwax said.
District 4 Council member Cassandra Lee said she would like to see the city take steps to ensure every city employee completes the coursework and agreed to the new policy requiring all new hires to complete the coursework in a timely manner after they begin employment with the City of Moulton.
In other business, Water Superintendent Jay Johnson provided a summary of water testing results performed by an independent water chemist. Samples of Moulton’s drinking water supply were taken by the chemist along with Johnson’s own samples to an environmental firm in Birmingham after Johnson received reports and concerns that the water may be bleaching some residents’ clothing.
“All indications show our water is 100% safe,” Johnson told the council. “They tested pH, alkalinity, temperature, and residual chlorine. All numbers came back in the same parameters; we’re nowhere close to the maximum or minimum on any of those (criteria).”
According to a report submitted to the city by the independent tester, Bullock Environmental, LLC, samples collected on March 26, and later analyzed by Sutherland Environmental Company, Inc. “Results of the laboratory analyses were generally consistent with parameters measured in the field,” the Bullock Environmental report reads. The report includes summarized findings of the field-tested water samples, as well as a summary detailing the laboratory analytical report.
The next Moulton Council meeting is scheduled for May 3. Council meetings are held on the first and third Mondays of each month at City Hall at 5 p.m., unless a special meeting is called.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.