A Moulton man believed to be a supplier in illicit drugs in the East Lawrence community was arrested on Thursday after agents with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints through the agency’s anonymous tip line.
Agents with the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit began investigating those complaints and determined that Jonathan Stricklin “was a primary source for the illicit drugs being distributed within the East Lawrence area,” the report said.
While executing a search warrant at Stricklin’s residence, agents seized nearly one pound of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of cash, according to the report.
Stricklin, 38, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a firearm. He was released from the Lawrence County Jail on $12,300 bond.
Sheriff Max Sanders thanked members of the community who reached out to provide tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.