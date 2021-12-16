Jesse Owens Museum awarded $50,000 to continue educational outreach

The legacy of Olympian Jesse Owens continues to reach children from Lawrence County and statewide thanks to educational programs offered at the Jesse Owens Park and Museum.
The Jesse Owens Museum was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from state legislators to continue its work in educational programs, according to Museum Director Nancy Pinion.
“I want to thank Rep. Proncey (Robertson), because he worked really hard to get that money,” Pinion said. “If it hadn’t been for (Robertson) and Sen. (Garlan) Gudger, we probably would not have made it through COVID. They were down there taking care of us in Montgomery, and that’s made a tremendous difference. They really are great assets to Lawrence County, and we appreciate the both of them.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has stifled attendance at the museum, Pinion said school field trips and programs for children are picking back up.
“I think people are feeling more comfortable about getting out. We’re having out-of-state tourists again, so we’re excited about that…We’ve got quite a few field trips booked for the spring,” she said.
Rep. Robertson, R-Mt. Hope, said he hopes the grant will draw even more attention and visitors to the park and museum in Oakville.
“I encourage more people to learn about Jesse, the positive impact he had, especially in his day and time and the challenges he faced. There are so many lessons to be learned from his life,” Robertson said. “Hopefully, we’re going to be working together to do some other things to promote Jesse and his memory and legacy here in Lawrence County.”
Owens, who was one of 10 children born to a pair of Oakville sharecroppers, won four track-and-field gold medals at the Berlin Olympics. The feat gained him international fame because it refuted German leader Adolf Hitler's theory of Aryan supremacy.
Owens became the first Black Olympian to win four gold medals in a single Olympic Game, according to the U.S. Olympic Committee. He set Olympic records winning the 100-meter dash (10.3 seconds), 200-meter run (20.7 seconds), long jump (26 feet, 5.25 inches) and the 4x100 relay (39.8 seconds).
Pinion said students and even adult visitors have much to take away from learning of the world-renowned athlete’s life.
“Jesse was very interested in school children and their futures,” she said. “He came from poverty and faced racism, which was pervasive at that time, yet he became what he did and achieved so much. When we have school groups come, that’s the message we try to convey to them: ‘Jesse’s message to you is that you can become anything you want to be as long as you work hard, set your goals, and keep working at it.”
Robertson agreed.
“He absolutely is a role model,” he said. “It’s really easy in a rural community like ours to forget what an asset the park and museum are. We have our share of poverty here as well, but we have this tremendous resource for families and kids to be reminded that it really doesn’t matter where you come from. If you work hard, you can accomplish anything in this country.”
He said the Jesse Owens Museum is not only an educational resource for local students, but also a great tourism asset for the state, drawing many visitors from around the world to North Alabama.
Though state funding for tourism and economic development has dwindled over the last few years, Robertson said he hopes to continue to be a part of the growing efforts at the Jesse Owens Museum.
“We were thankful to be able to get at least this one-time appropriation for this year, and we’re hoping that we can continue that and get a more sustained financial income for these folks here and make sure that this facility stays open,” he said. “We’re very proud to have the museum here in Lawrence County as a local asset and a tourist attraction, and we want to do everything we can to support that.”
Pinion estimated that attendance at the Jesse Owens Museum fell 95% over the past year, even during an Olympic year when the museum typically sees attendance quadruple. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, she said the museum has been able to employ Administrative Assistant Karen Hood part-time to assist with marketing and outreach projects.
The Jesse Owens Park and Museum was awarded $15,000 from the Alabama Humanities Alliance in the fall, which provided additional relief amid the pandemic. Pinion said the Jesse Owens family has helped fundraise for the museum, resulting in another $10,000 to $15,000, to assist with operational expenses as well.
The Jesse Owens Museum is located at 7019 County Road 203 in Danville and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, and by appointment.
For more information, contact 256-974-3636 or visit the Jesse Owens Memorial Park website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.