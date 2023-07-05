Making a song sing

It’s not so obvious to parents sometimes, the way our children are always watching and listening and learning from us - even when we think they are engrossed in cartoons or playing video games or sitting at the table doing homework.
They are attentive to every nuance in our voices, every covert look, each slight gesture.
And the things they remember best might be the least thing we’d ever expect.
Like an old beat-up lunchbox. Recently, two local songwriters teamed up with a Nashville lyricist to write, what went on to become, a number one hit on the Christian Voice Magazine’s Top 100 Chart for June 2023.
It was inspired by Mike Owen’s daddy’s old metal lunchbox, of all things!
Owens, of Hatton, has written several songs, some of them also making the charts, but this one holds a personal attachment.
It took him about two years for the song to go from a memory in Owens mind to a full-fledged song.
Owens, who has also authored a book, “When Cotton Was King” says that songs are harder. “You have to tell the entire story in three and a half minutes,” he explained. “In a book, you have more wiggle room. More time to develop and expand the story.”
When thinking back over growing up in Hatton, many things about his childhood and his upbringing came to mind.
“Mama and daddy made sure that I learned some valuable lessons that would last a lifetime,” he mused.
And one thing he always recalled vividly was his father’s lunch box.
It was one of those old-fashioned, black metal, scared up containers with a strap on top and two metal flip latches in front to hold it closed. The dome shaped top held a metal thermos with a glass insert. The top screwed on and a plastic drinking cup fit over it.
“Mama always filled it with hot coffee every morning,” Owens recalled. “She’d pack him a sandwich and she always added a little something sweet on top. She filled that old lunchbox with a lot of love.”
He drew on this memory, and the thoughts of how his dad, who drove a gravel truck, would work half days when the weather was bad.
“On those days he would come home with his lunchbox still full. He and I would sit down on the floor and have ourselves a picnic,” he smiled at the memory taking shape in his mind’s eye.
Coffee wasn’t his favorite drink at that age, but his dad would take a sip, pass the cup to his little son and watch out of the corner of his eye as the boy pretended to take a sip before handing the thermos cup back to his father. They shared the sandwich, and on the best of days there’d be a Moon Pie to divide between them.
It was this simple childhood memory, nothing dramatic or out of the ordinary, that began to form a song in Owens head.
He worked on it for a while, then took what he had come up with to his long-time friend, Randy Summers, another Hatton native, a talented guitar player who worked on a melody and together they whipped the song into shape.
Randy says he has gotten up in the middle of the night with a tune in his head and recorded it so he could recall it the next morning.
According to Summers, Mike is a great lyricist and normally writes most of the words. “He sends the song to me and I work on a melody and the chord patterns,” Randy explained. “Then we get together and start tweaking the song by changing the words as needed to blend with the tune. We call this “making the song sing”.
“When we finish with this, we will record a scratch demo of the song with me laying down a music track and Mike adding the vocals. It’s a fun process and I enjoy working with Mike on his songs.”
This makes the 12th number one country gospel song Mike has written. “It’s a little more special because Randy is not only gifted, he and I are life-long friends,” said Owens.
Finally, they presented their work to a Nashville insider, James Payne, who tweaked the melody and lyrics just a bit before presenting it to Music City recording artist, Terry Davis, who loved it, recorded it, and the rest is history.
Randy credits Mike with handling all of the business end of pitching and promoting the songs they collaborate on.
Then there was nothing to do but wait and pray. Pray and wait.
The music business is highly competitive. Apple Music, for instance, cites the following figures, “Every day, over 20,000 singers and songwriters are delivering new songs to Apple Music — songs that make our catalogue even better than it was the day before. One hundred million songs is evidence of a more democratic space, where anyone, even a new artist making music out of their bedroom, can have the next big hit.
Recently, the two friends got the news; their song was chosen by CVM COUNTRY GOSPEL, as #1 on their Top 100 chart in June 2023.
Needless to say, the guys were elated.
All told, the process took about two years, but in the end, the prayers and waiting won.
Congratulations to these Lawrence countians who are proving once again that this little place in the world has an abundance of talent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.