Making a song sing

Randy Summers has been strumming guitars and making music for as long as he can remember. He and Mike Owens just co-wrote a number one song.

It’s not so obvious to parents sometimes, the way our children are always watching and listening and learning from us - even when we think they are engrossed in cartoons or playing video games or sitting at the table doing homework.

They are attentive to every nuance in our voices, every covert look, each slight gesture.

