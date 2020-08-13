The Town of Courtland will be playing host to a drive-in movie at the end of this month.
That was the announcement made by the council at their monthly meeting this past Monday.
During last month’s meeting, Jonas Ben, a resident of Huntsville, was present to present a plan for having a drive-in movie at the old Courtland golf course.
“We really want to bring entertainment to the small rural areas,” Ben said during that meeting. “Our hope is we can pull in the surrounding communities, such as Muscle Shoals and Decatur, as well.”
The council announced Monday that they have signed a short-term contract with Ben.
The first drive-in movie set for the town will be on August 28 and 29.
The movie time and the movie are still yet to be decided, but the council assured that it will be family friendly.
The drive-in movie will be completely socially distanced.
Moviegoers will pay a fee per car and remain in their cars for the movie. The movie’s sound would be broadcasted in the car through the radio. There will also be food trucks available for concessions.
Masks of course will not be required inside vehicles, but will be required if a person goes to get food or goes to the bathroom.
The movie will be broadcasted on a 50-foot screen and the fee for admission will be $10 per car.
The council drafted a resolution Monday night accepting all the members of public office that were elected after running unopposed. Those included Councilman Billy Mason, Councilman Tim Watts, Councilman Stacy Hughes, Councilman Lee Hitt, Councilman Ferrell Hutto and new Mayor Linda Peebles.
Peebles is the first female Mayor in the history of the town.
Departing Mayor Clarence Logston offered words of encouragement for all the elected officials.
“I wish you all the best of luck going forward,” he said. “This is a great service that you are doing for this town.”
