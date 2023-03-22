Step outdoors with Wild Alabama

Wild Alabama heads into March with numerous events scheduled. For anyone who wants to get involved or participate in a hike, there are plenty of opportunities.
Every Tuesday afternoon, Wild Alabama will work to clean up trash in the ditches along AL-33 and Cranal Road. The work will start at 1:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Black Warrior Work Center on AL-33 under the Smokey the Bear sign.
On Sunday, March 26, Wild Alabama will lead a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger Practice Hike. Anyone who is a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger or who is interested in learning about the role is welcome to join. The group will practice map reading, visitor contact, plant identification, situational awareness, and using the Survey 123 app. The hike will be between four to nine miles and last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Monday, March 27, Madison will lead a traditional tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Participants will utilize crosscut saws, hand saws, loppers, trimmers, axes, hatchets, and more to clear fallen trees and obstructions from a Sipsey trail. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 3:00 p.m. The location will be announced later. Participants are encouraged to bring plenty of water. Email Lindsay@wildal.org for details or to sign up.
On Wednesday, March 29, Wild Alabama will assist the forest service in planting white oak acorns on Balls Mountain Glade. It will be the second phase of tree planting on the mountain.
According to Wild Alabama, "[The] partnership began in the fall of 2021 with the White Oak Acorn Project, where thousands of viable white oak acorns were collected. Now the planting of the saplings is in progress!
"A former lobolly pine stand south of the Sipsey Wilderness is being reforested with oaks. This project is suitable for people teenage and older. The terrain where we will be working is fairly flat but very rough underfoot."
