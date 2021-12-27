A Moulton man is in the Lawrence County Jail on a capital murder charge after the body of Gavin Ryan Hargrove, the son of Lawrence Commissioner Sonia Hargrove, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on Friday, according to authorities.
Timothy Dakota McCary, 21, was arrested on Sunday for the shooting death of Gavin Hargrove, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call on Friday about a possible dead body at a residence belonging to McCary, located at 6859 Lawrence County Road 217.
Lawrence Coroner Scott Norwood said Gavin Hargrove was found with a single gunshot wound to his left cheekbone. He said Hargrove was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m., though the shooting likely occurred on Thursday.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said investigators believe Hargrove was shot after 11 p.m. on Thursday or during the early hours Friday morning.
He said McCary was arrested Saturday night following several search attempts over the holiday weekend.
The Sheriff’s Office had received several tips about McCary’s whereabouts, and authorities said he had been spotted around 6 p.m. in the Langtown Community near Lawrence County Road 214 and Alabama 33.
Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office, Moulton and Courtland police officers, Alabama troopers and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation continued a search in the area around Lawrence County Road 501, Sanders said.
At 9:30 p.m., McCary was spotted by a citizen about a mile away on Lawrence County Road 240. McCary attempted to outrun deputies on foot but was quickly apprehended, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“It is not known at this time what prompted McCary to shoot Hargove,” the report states. “Sheriff Max Sanders would like to thank the citizens that called in tips. The support of the local community was instrumental in the apprehension of McCary.”
“Sheriff Sanders would like to thank the Deputies, Investigators, Moulton Police, Courtland Police, State Troopers and ALEA SBI for the use of their drone. We ask that everyone continue to pray for those that have been affected by this event.”
