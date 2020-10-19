Jackson House fundraiser happening this weekend; BBQ Butts still available for pre-order

The Jackson House BBQ fundraiser is happening this Friday and Saturday in Moulton. The foundation is still accepting preorders for BBQ Butts to be picked up each day of the weekend event, JHF Director Tammy Roberts said.
The $40 barbecued butts, prepared by Auburn’s former football star, Pat Johnson, will be smoked the same day of pickup, which is happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, said Roberts. As of Monday, she said two butts were still available for order on Friday, and 10 butts were left for Saturday.
Johnson, who was taken under the wing of Pit Master Myron Mixon, prepares his own BBQ sauce, which will be available for sale this weekend. She said the foundation is also accepting pre-orders for white sauce, vinegar slaw, baked beans and homemade desserts. She said orders for sides should be placed by Thursday before the event so foundation volunteers know how much to prepare.
The foundation is also selling homemade baked goods and desserts for the event. Items still available for order include three pecan pies, two varieties of chocolate chip cookies, a caramel cake, a lemon supreme cake, one banana pudding, a red velvet cake, a pineapple-orange cake, and an old-fashioned pound cake.
In lieu of live entertainment, she said football fans will be pleased to hear Auburn and Alabama football games broadcast on radio on the Jackson House grounds during the event on Saturday.
“Weather-permitting,” Roberts said the foundation will hold the fundraising event outdoors to allow for social distancing. She said volunteers working the event will wear masks and gloves, but masks are also highly encouraged for attendants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said items from the JHF Facebook auction will be available to view and bid on during the event as well. All proceeds from the Fall BBQ sale will go towards upstairs renovations at the historic Jackson House, Roberts said.
The foundation will also hold the drawing for its summer raffle on Saturday at 5 p.m. as the BBQ sale ends.
The Jackson House Foundation began selling raffle tickets for a $1 donation earlier this year in place of an annual Spring Celebration the non-profit had to cancel in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation usually holds several fundraising events each year to benefit renovations and upkeep at the historic Jackson House in Moulton.
“We’ve done well with the ticket sales,” Roberts said. “It’s helped us pay our bills and helped with other unexpected expenses that have come up. Those sales have really helped to keep us afloat.”
For each raffle ticket received, donors will have a shot at winning a 16-by-20-inch oil painting by Carol Terry. The painting is valued at $300.
“The winner can submit a photo to Carol and have her paint it,” Roberts explained. “You can submit a family photograph you’ve always wanted painted or a picture of your pet.”
The foundation had sold over 1,000 tickets as of last week and will continue selling raffle tickets until 5 p.m. the day of the drawing, Roberts said.
Donations may be made online at www.thejacksonhousefoundation.org, or through Venmo to @JacksonHouse-Foundation. When donating for a raffle ticket or tickets, patrons are asked to include their name and phone number in the description box, Roberts said.
The JHF Committee is also accepting dimes for a Dime Drive until Saturday. Roberts said a 20-ounce Coke bottle is being used to collect dimes for the drive and will be set up during the BBQ pickup event. Once the bottle is filled, she said it should hold an estimate of $525 in dimes.
The Jackson House Foundation was formed in 2011 to refurbish and preserve the historic Jackson House in Moulton and relies on fundraising and grants to pays bills and maintain the house.
The historic Jackson House was built by Judge William Kumpe in the late 1800s. It was later converted to a restaurant owned by the Clark Weatherwax family, who then donated it to the City of Moulton after the restaurant failed. The house was moved in the 1980s to its present location, at 119 College Street, near Lawrence County High School.
For more information about the Jackson House or the foundation’s fundraising events, call Tammy Roberts at 256-566-6427, or visit the Jackson House Foundation’s Facebook page.
