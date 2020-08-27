Alabama’s Safer at Home order, including the statewide mask mandate, has been extended until Oct. 2, Gov. Kay Ivey announced in a press conference on Thursday.
The order, originally issued on July 15, was set to expire Monday.
“Folks, I understand you don’t want to wear the mask. I don’t either,” Ivey said. “I wish we didn’t have to wear masks, but we are seeing significant drops in our hospitalizations and daily positive COVID-19 numbers, and I have no doubt that this is a result of our mask ordinance.”
The order requires masks or face coverings in public space for anyone over the age of six, with exceptions for people with certain medical conditions, for those who are exercising, or for administering or receiving medical treatment that would require a mask to be removed.
“Ultimately, it’s up to each individual to do our part. If not for ourselves, do it for your family and friends. We all want to get back to normal, and the way to do that means wearing a mask,” Ivey said.
Under the extended order, restrictions on the use of self-service stations, like salad bars or buffets, was lifted, but the extended order still requires restaurants and retailers to operate at half-capacity. Restrictions on athletic facilities and close-contact service providers, such as salons or tattoo parlors, remain the same.
On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 668 new COVID-19 cases, below last week’s seven-day average of 759 new cases per day.
ADPH listed 1,990 deaths confirmed from the virus statewide, with 86 additional probable deaths.
In Lawrence County, 20 new cases had been reported since Monday, according to ADPH data, which brought the county’s total to 432 confirmed cases since March. Lawrence County has had five confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to ADPH.
