Halff Project Manager Clint Smith, PE, CFM, received the A. Ivan Johnson Award for Young Professionals from the American Water Resources Association (AWRA).
This award recognizes and encourages young professionals as future leaders in water resources research, management and education. Given annually, the award honors a young professional who has demonstrated outstanding achievements, talents and leadership potential through their professional activities related to water resources.
The Hatton, Alabama, native and Hatton High alum has climbed from a graduate civil engineer to a project manager during his two and a half years at the firm. He works with clients to identify flood risks and improve communities through sustainable drainage solutions. Smith is also actively involved in the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the Environmental & Water Resources Institute (EWRI) and the Texas Floodplain Management Association (TFMA).
Smith earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa. He also participated in postgraduate research at the University of Texas at Austin.
Halff is an award-winning, employee-owned, diverse and multidiscipline professional engineering and architecture firm that improves lives and communities by turning ideas into reality. For more than 70 years, Halff has provided smart solutions for clients throughout the United States. The people-first firm is committed to continuously investing in its employees and fostering a culture of collaboration.
Halff has 31 offices in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The firm was recognized as the Texas & Louisiana Design Firm of the Year by the Engineering News-Record. Halff is ranked No. 85 in the latest Top 500 Design Firms rankings by ENR. Halff is the No. 15 Top Workplace nationally in 2023 as ranked by Energage for businesses with 1,000 to 2,499 employees.
For more information about Halff, visit halff.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.