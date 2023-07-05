Halff Project Manager Clint Smith, PE, CFM, received the A. Ivan Johnson Award for Young Professionals from the American Water Resources Association (AWRA).

This award recognizes and encourages young professionals as future leaders in water resources research, management and education. Given annually, the award honors a young professional who has demonstrated outstanding achievements, talents and leadership potential through their professional activities related to water resources.

