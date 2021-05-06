Moulton Council members, in a regular meeting, approved the installation of a four-way stop on Littrell Circle, near Lawrence Medical Center, and approved upgrades to Water Department monitoring systems for four of the city’s water tanks.
In Monday night’s meeting, Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight requested that additional stop signs be placed at the intersection of Paine and Littrell streets in downtown Moulton, making the intersection a 4-way stop.
“We’ve had several complaints about traffic flow on Littrell Circle. The street is another access to the hospital, but we’ve gotten reports of speeding,” Knight told council members, also citing children at play in the residential area as a safety concern in his request for the stop sign.
The motion was approved 4-0. District 5 Council member Brent White was not present for the meeting.
Council members also unanimously approved a $9,100 contract with Mathews Integration, LLC, for improvements to monitoring hardware for the city’s Water Department.
Water Superintendent Jay Johnson said the monitoring system, which relies on antennas to communicate drinking water levels to department employees, was likely damaged in a recent lightning storm. He said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management requires water departments to record tank levels for every hour during daily operations, and with the damaged system, Moulton’s four water tanks now require manual readings.
The contract includes the installation and materials for an upgraded system, which would allow the tank levels to be recorded via cellular service, Johnson explained. Following the installation, the city will also be responsible for a monthly $140 cellular and cloud service fee, which includes service for all four tanks.
Alternatively, the cost to repair or replace outdated antennas could cost the city $5,000 to $6,000 per tank, Johnson said.
He also requested permission to pursue a SCADA Monitoring System grant through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, which might provide further upgrades to the water department’s monitoring system if the grant application is approved.
In other business, Council members also approved the purchase of a new lawn mower for the Parks and Recreation Department for $20,139 from Jerry Pate Turf. Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel said his department’s budget allows for a mower purchase of up to $15,000. He said the difference of $5,139 will come from his department’s concession stand fund.
The Council also approved repairs for an existing mower used by the Parks and Recreation Department. The repairs costing $5,266 will also be paid for out of the concession stand fund, McDaniel said.
The next Moulton Council meeting will be held at the H.A. Alexander Park Recreation Center on May 17. Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the meeting will be held at the Recreation Center to allow Council members to see changes and updates for the sports fields in person.
Moulton City Council will hold a work session at City Hall on Monday, May 10. All Council meetings are scheduled for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.