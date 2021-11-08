Lawrence deputy arrested for DUI

A Lawrence County deputy faces internal disciplinary action after being arrested in Morgan County for driving under the influence early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Sgt. David O’Neal Allen, 33, of Hartselle, was arrested by Decatur police on charges of DUI and speeding through a construction zone with no workers present. Allen was pulled over on U.S. 31 near Mill Road around 2:31 a.m., reports said.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said Allen was off duty at the time of the incident.
“He is currently on administrative leave pending investigation,” Sandlin said.
Allen was transported to the Morgan County Jail and later released. His bail was set at $1,000 for DUI and $300 for speeding, according to jail records.
