For Lawrence County kids who want to explore fall gardening, the County Extension Office is offering a Fall Garden Project for children ages nine to 18.
The Alabama 4-H Grows Garden Project offers a hands-on experience for different age groups depending on their level of gardening experience, the Extension Office said.
The project is divided into three tiers; Tier I for novice students just learning to get their hands dirty, a Tier II for students ready to develop skills they’ve already learned, and a Tier III for advanced children ready to learn the ins and outs of plant production, starting up a business and marketing produce, according to a release from the Extension Office.
Youth enrolled in the Tier I project will grow three Bonnie Plants, or comparable plants, in portable containers like 5-gallon buckets. Students in this experience level will also keep a gardening journal, and learning will focus on the basics of cultivating as well as learning to incorporate a variety of fresh vegetables into family meals.
For Tier II participants, the focus will build onto the basics the students already know and continue to encourage the students to work a variety of fruit and vegetables into their daily eating habits. Students in this tier will also keep a gardening journal as they grow plants in a 4-by-12-foot raised bed or a traditional soil garden that can provide about 60 square feet of garden space, project organizers said.
Tier III students will be introduced to the concept of starting a business. Students will create a business plan and learn to market and sell produce through several outlets, such as a local farmers market. Organizers said this tier project will require about 144 square feet of raised bed gardening space or about 200 square feet of traditional gardening space, but the size and number of plants cultivated will be up to the discretion of the participant.
Parents and young participants interested in the program are encouraged to visit https://www.aces.edu/blog/topics/4h/alabama-4-h-grows/ to learn more.
The deadline to register for the program is Sept. 18.
For more information or instructions on how to register, call 256-974-2464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.