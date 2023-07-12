Parking overflowing at new fields

Popularity causes problems.
Parking demands at Moulton’s new travel fields are causing the city to move forward with lot upgrades sooner than expected. The city council unanimously approved a proposal to advertise for bids regarding pavement of the fields’ additional gravel parking lot.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax expects the project to cost approximately $40,000.
Deangelo McDaniel, the city’s director of parks and recreation, believes paving the lot will provide extra space for visitors to park.
“With rock, when you don’t have the parking lines to guide people as to where to park, they just park,” McDaniel explained. “Sometimes a person may take up two parking spaces.”
The city originally hoped to pave the additional lot in the future, but the size of the issue has moved their plans closer to the present.
“It was something we knew all along we would have to do at some point,” McDaniel said. “We just didn’t realize it was coming this quickly.
“We just don’t have enough parking space,” McDaniel continued. “We’ve had three tournaments here. The part that’s unpaved – we were calling that the overflow. And we greatly overflowed.
“We had people that parked in the area that’s not paved, and then they also parked on the grass. They were just parked everywhere.”
Prior to the fields’ opening, the city expected parking could be a problem once the new fields grew in popularity. But a few weeks in, McDaniel said the issue is “absolutely” beyond what they expected.
“From the first tournament we had here three weeks ago, we just knew parking was going to be a problem,” McDaniel admitted. “Not a problem, but something we were going to have to address.
“We’re new to this, so we’re kind of learning. Parking right now is the big issue for us.
“Honestly, it’s a good problem to have.”
The new fields opened June 13 to local tee-ball teams, and hosted their first softball tournament June 17. Immediately, lack of parking space proved to be a weak point for the facility.
Though the city doesn’t currently have plans to create additional parking, if the fields’ popularity continues, paving the lot will not solve the issue.
“This past weekend,” McDaniel said, “even if the asphalt had been paved it probably wouldn’t have been enough.”
Over 1,000 people flooded the travel fields for the most recent tournament. Though several “No Parking” signs dot the grass, visitors have been forced to ignore them in some instances.
Regardless where people park, the city is thrilled with the fields’ success. They hope it continues.
“If they come,” McDaniel assured, “we’ll find a place to park them.”
