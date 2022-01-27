A 49-year-old Moulton man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 24, about six miles east of Moulton, Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Norman Barnes, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:21 a.m., according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
The crash involving an 18-wheeler happened around 7 a.m. at the Alabama 24 and County Road 434 intersection, near Jack’s restaurant.
